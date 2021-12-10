Local event producer adds two races to portfolio

A Grand Rapids-based endurance event producer expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two Michigan gravel races.

Earlier this month, Tris4Health acquired the Ugly Dog Triathlon and Waterloo G&G Gravel Road Race from Ann Arbor-based Epic Races. The purchase supports the Tris4Health mission to motivate individuals to adopt a healthier lifestyle through multi-sport events and empower them to break their own barriers while providing an unparalleled racing experience.

“Ugly Dog Tri was the first gravel triathlon in the country, and Epic Races did it right. Eva Solomon and her team set a high bar for other gravel tris,” said Jon Conkling, co-owner of Tris4Health. “We look forward to building on the growing trend of gravel triathlons in Michigan and across the country.”

“I absolutely love riding gravel, so when the opportunity to be involved with a race like Waterloo G&G presented itself it was simply too good to pass up,” said John Mosey, co-owner of Tris4Health. “The only downside is that it really messes up my plans to enter the race next year.”

Epic Races has produced over 100 endurance events in Southeast Michigan since 2008 in support of its mission to professionally manage safe, fun and rewarding multi-sport and endurance events that appeal to anyone, from beginners to elite athletes, and make each participant feel like a champion while raising money and awareness for important causes.

“We are proud to have brought these special gravel races to our area and are now looking forward to the leadership and expertise of Jon Conkling and John Mosey to build and strengthen the legacy,” said Eva Solomon, founder and CEO of Epic Races.

Ugly Dog Triathlon will be held Saturday, July 23, and will feature sprint and Olympic triathlon distances, as well as duathlon, aquabike and relays. Waterloo G&G will be held Saturday, April 30, and feature a beginner-friendly 10 mile as well as 50K and 100K distances.

Registration for both events is open, and more information on the events, including sign-up opportunities is at tris4health.com.