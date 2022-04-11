Cannabis retailer to give gas cards to customers

Two Michigan cannabis companies are teaming up to give away $70,000 in gas cards for customers.

Jars Cannabis, a Michigan retailer of medical and recreational cannabis products, is partnering with Hyman, a luxury lifestyle cannabis brand, for its Gas Up With Us campaign.

Starting April 12, Jars will be giving away $25 Speedway gas gift cards to customers who purchase a limited-edition Jars x Hyman Bonzeen eighth, while supplies last, at Jars’ 12 retail stores across Michigan.

Following the recent national gas price hike, Jars enlisted Hyman to relaunch the indica-hybrid strain for the Gas Up With Us campaign under the special-edition product drop.

“Supporting the communities we inhabit and serve is at the core of our brand’s DNA,” said Jars Cannabis Marketing Director Stefanie Michels. “We’re always striving to find creative ways to give back to our communities and loyal customers, so we want to thank Hyman for teaming up with us during this time of need.”

The Bonzeen cannabis strain launched in Michigan in 2021 under Hyman’s Series II collection. Its name comes from a rough translation of the word “gasoline” in several different languages and serves as an ode to the melting pot of cultures throughout Michigan.

The Bonzeen cannabis flower will be available for purchase in 3.5-gram collectable glass jar containers featuring new Jars and Hyman branding.

The packaging was designed by Custom Marijuana Packaging.