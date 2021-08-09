Voting opens for West Michigan photo contest

The West Michigan Tourist Association is inviting the public to vote on the top 50 finalist photos in the West Michigan Photo Contest.

Over 1,800 photos were submitted for the competition this year, and a panel of judges narrowed the images down to 50.

The top 50 photo entries are posted in a photo album on the West Michigan Facebook page.

Visitors may cast their votes by “liking” or “reacting” to each photo. Votes may be cast for multiple photos.

The winners of the contest will be announced Aug. 16.