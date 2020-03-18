Uptown Grand Rapids begins façade improvement project

Cherie Inn 1 of 3

A new initiative was approved to provide compensation for a building improvement project.

The Uptown Corridor Improvement Authority agreed to its first façade improvement project, at 969 Cherry St. SE, the location of Cherie Inn.

The project will create support for Uptown building and property owners by providing applicants with reimbursements toward façade rehabilitations.

“We are thrilled to announce support for this project,” said Ingrid Miller, executive director of Uptown Grand Rapids Inc. “A building’s façade has a tremendous impact on a district and greatly influences the pedestrian experience. We hope to use the façade improvement program as a bridge to lessen the burden of projects that don’t make sense on paper in order to bring existing and underutilized structures back online as contributing features of our unique district.

“Restoring this building’s façade will contribute to the vibrancy of Cherry Street and highlight a much-loved local business.”