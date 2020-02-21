The Barre Code GR offering a week of free classes

A boutique fitness studio in Grand Rapids is offering a week of free classes and giveaways in celebration of its second anniversary.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids will host the celebration from March 9-15.

The public is invited to try a new class, connect with The Barre Code team and participate in over $10,000 in giveaways and pop-up events with other area businesses.

Owned by Stacie Thomas, The Barre Code Grand Rapids is a boutique fitness studio franchise that offers traditional barre classes, cardio, strength training and restorative class formats with an emphasis on body positivity and empowerment.

“Anyone who comes to The Barre Code will quickly realize it is more than just a workout,” Thomas said. “It is a place to form friendships, empower others and create a positive relationship with your body. We welcome anyone who walks through our door and feel great joy when we can help clients grow both physically and mentally.”

In addition to offering a week of free classes, The Barre Code has partnered with several local businesses to provide daily events and raffles, including Chasing Vanity Salon & Medi Spa, Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar, Cone Appétit, Fox Naturals, Phlōt GR, Feather & Birch, Grand Rapids Natural Health, Francine’s Sweets and more.

The studio also will offer 50% off the first month of membership to anyone who signs up during the anniversary celebration.

“These first two years have been beyond amazing,” Thomas said. “Last year, we saw over 200 new visitors during our weeklong anniversary celebration, so we anticipate even more this year. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with new faces, current members and supportive community partners.”

To book a free class during the anniversary week, people can visit thebarrecode.com or download The Barre Code mobile app in the App Store.

Those with questions about what to expect during classes can visit the studio’s FAQ page or contact The Barre Code at (616) 980-0842.