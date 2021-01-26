Skin care business announces rebrand

Momma’s Home, an e-commerce natural skin care and body care company in Zeeland, announced it has rebranded its product line and relaunched its website, mommashome.com.

A significant part of the rebrand was developing a mission statement that reflects the organization’s pillars: people, planet and principles.

People

Momma’s Home is dedicated to providing employment opportunities, especially for women in underdeveloped countries. The company’s marula oil is a prime example. The tree that bears the fruit from which the oil is derived grows in Africa’s sub-Saharan region, where employment is scarce.

Momma’s Home sources its oil from micro-businesses in the region that are women-owned and ethically operated.

“There are horror stories of large plantations that employ women for a pittance, literally chaining them while they work,” Momma’s Home Owner Amy Furman said. “Women as young as 12 are subject to physical and sexual abuse with no recourse. We only source our ingredients from companies that are sustainable and responsible at all touchpoints.”

Planet

As a part of the rebrand, Furman revised her packaging, as well. Her serums and body butters were sold in cobalt blue bottles, which, while pretty, are not accepted for recycling in many areas. She has switched to amber-colored bottles, which are accepted for recycling.

Additionally, Momma’s Home powdered facemasks and bath soaks once sold in jars are now packed in paper bags, which can easily be recycled.

Principles

Part of the quality control at Momma’s House is ensuring all products are good for skin, good for the people who make it, and the manufacturing practices are sustainable and renewable

Each quarter, Momma’s Home donates 100 care packages containing lip balms, body butters and essential oil rollers to frontline workers in emergency services, health care and nursing homes.

“These first responders have been our line of defense since last March, and self-care is as important as the care they give,” Furman said. “We wanted to show our appreciation to them for their dedication.”

Momma’s Home also donates products to shelters for women, children and youth.

Furman holds a degree in chemistry from the University of Evansville in Indiana. Furman began formulating soaps for her two sons — who inherited her sensitive skin — they could use without breaking out in a rash.

Word spread regarding Furman’s soaps and skin care products, and soon she was crafting her products in larger batches for family and friends.

Furman’s sons have since grown and left home, and the company has grown into a family of skin care products free of unwanted and unnecessary ingredients.

Momma’s Home now employs several people and operates out of a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Zeeland. Products are sold on her website and shipped worldwide.

Although Furman started Momma’s Home from her basement, she pointed out that she worked in a lab in her home, where she adhered to clean lab practices like confining her hair in a net, wearing safety glasses, using professional equipment and maintaining a clean lab environment.

“Nothing irks me more than seeing someone who sells soap whipping it up in their home cookware with their cat sitting on the counter,” Furman said.

Furman hopes to expand in 2021 to sell her products in retail stores throughout West Michigan and, eventually, regionally.