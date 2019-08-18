Salon and spa opens two locations

A salon and spa brand has opened a pair of locations in the area.

Douglas J has acquired Phillip Michael Salon in Wyoming, at 5751 Byron Center Ave. SW, and opened a new salon and spa in Grand Rapids Township, at 1100 E. Paris Ave. SE — marking three locations for the brand in addition to the Douglas J Aveda Institute beauty school in Grand Rapids, at 138 Commerce Ave. SW, according to Douglas J last week.

“Since opening in Grand Rapids in 2007, the Douglas J Aveda Institute has continued to grow,” said Scott Weaver, president and co-owner, Douglas J Aveda Institutes and Salons.

“With strong relationships already established in West Michigan, we felt it was a good time to expand upon our brand, knowing we can now offer our students a career path to continue with Douglas J as a salon professional in this part of the state.”

The former Phillip Michael Salon was owned by Phillip Kissinger for more than a decade. Kissinger has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He will continue to work behind the chair daily as operations transition to Douglas J, as will stylists and Douglas J alums Erica Straayer, Markie Hudson and Jose Cardosa.

The newly opened Douglas J salon and spa in Grand Rapids Township is gearing up to be “Douglas J’s medical spa facility” for guests looking for alternative ways to make their skin healthier.

Shanna Marquardt, regional director of Douglas J West Michigan, will oversee all three Grand Rapids area locations.