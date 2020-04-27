Sale of vintage-inspired posters to benefit food nonprofit

Detroit Design Guild 1 of 4

A bevy of locally printed posters will salute everyday heroes while benefiting a struggling food charity.

Grand Rapids-based End Hymns Print Co., a screen-printing company, and Detroit Design Guild, a network of designers, have teamed up to create, print and sell Detroit-themed posters inspired by the Works Projects Administration posters of the 1930s and ’40s.

All proceeds will benefit Forgotten Harvest of Detroit, which is working to improve food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The posters feature “vivid imagery and striking colors” to convey messages about safe practices during the pandemic while also saluting everyday heroes — a different direction from the designers’ usual prints promoting concerts at entertainment venues, including The Fillmore Detroit.

“The idea is to try to (encapsulate) these extremely challenging times and document what is happening for future generations,” said James Adamé, Detroit Design Guild leader. “These works of art are created with a (humanitarian) mindset, and the end goal is to help decrease the urgent need for food in our community.”

Forgotten Harvest traditionally rescues unused food from restaurants and grocery stores, but with many restaurants closed and grocery shelves barren, the organization must now purchase food to meet the increased demand, which is up 60% across its pantries.

“Forgotten Harvest and our pantry partners in Southeast Michigan are facing unprecedented demand during this pandemic with many struggling to afford food for the first time and those already receiving food assistance seeing resources stretched,” said Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest. “Continued community support is crucial during this time so we can carry on our mission as more and more families are impacted by this crisis.”

The posters are on sale for $25 each or $90 for a set of four. To purchase a poster, people can visit detroitdesignguild.com.