Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors publishes children’s book on how to thrive following trauma

Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors published the children’s book “Sara’s STEPS” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to provide kids and families with the tools to deal with anxiety, bullying and uncomfortable conversations.

As a national nonprofit, the team at Phoenix Society developed the concept, story and design of “Sara’s STEPS” to assist those dealing with trauma.

“Our No. 1 priority is to be a resource for anyone who needs us,” said Amy Acton, executive director of Phoenix Society. “In the burn community, we are familiar with trauma and the lasting impact it can have on one’s mental health. While it follows the journey of a burn survivor, the message resonates with anyone who is feeling anxious or depressed during these times of trauma and change.”

Designed for preschool to elementary-age students, the book aims to help readers build their confidence to cope with staring, mean comments and uncomfortable conversations. Written by Niki Averton and Nicole Perry, “Sara’s STEPS” tells the story of a young girl who faces a new reality when she returns to school after suffering a burn injury.

When facing her classmates, Sara realizes she isn’t fully prepared for the questions, comments and stares that come with her new physical appearance. While Sara experiences feelings of sadness and self-consciousness, her dad teaches her to use STEPS (self-talk, eye contact, tone of voice, posture and smile).

“We are proud to share ‘Sara’s STEPS’ with the community during these trying times,” Acton said. “Just like Sara, while we might not be able to control our external variables, we can control the way we feel about ourselves by proactively implementing things like positive self-talk, eye contact, tone of voice, posture and smiling.”

As an organization dedicated to empowering burn survivors, the West Michigan-based, nationally focused nonprofit is working hard to provide outreach to those in the community who are feeling discouraged and hopeless.

You can purchase a paperback or view the e-book version of “Sara’s STEPS” at Phoenix Society’s website. All proceeds go toward the organization’s mission in supporting lifelong healing for burn victims.