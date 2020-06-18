Meijer Gardens presents exhibit on sculptor George Segal

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s newest exhibition, George Segal: Body Language, explores the career of the sculptor and focuses on his vision in representing body language across different media, including plaster and various print techniques.

“The George and Helen Segal Foundation is pleased to see Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park exhibit their collection of Segal works along with rarely seen prints,” said Rena Segal, president of the George and Helen Segal Foundation. “It is wonderful that his work will inspire new audiences.”

George Segal primarily used gauze bandages to cast plaster sculptures. It is the first exhibition of Segal’s work at Meijer Gardens since 2004 and it will be the first time that a selection of the gift of 32 prints, one sculpture and three wall reliefs from the Segal Foundation and Rena Segal, will be on display.

“We are thrilled to share this selection of George Segal’s sculptures, reliefs and two-dimensional works with our guests,” said Jochen Wierich, curator of sculpture and sculpture exhibitions at Frederik Meijer Gardens. “Segal’s exploration of the human body across different media continues to resonate. By showing the wide range of prints he made while also working on sculpture, we hope to add a new and largely unexplored dimension to this important 20th-century artist.”

This exhibition will run through Jan. 3, 2021.

For the current list of exhibition programming, click here.