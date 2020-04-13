Rifle Paper Canteen, $35, Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts, kennedyfloral.com; Little Birdie Michigan Pillow, $48, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Magnolia Home Bloom Candle, $12, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Cactus, $12.99, Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, romencegardens.com; Succulent, $19.99, Romence Gardens & Greenhouses; Silver Tin, $12.99, Romence Gardens & Greenhouses; Notepad, $8.95, Mason Jones, masonjonesshops.com; Seed Packets, $1.89/each, Flowerland, myflowerland.com; Fresh Cut Basil Hand Cream, $18, Mason Jones; Magnolia Home Bar Soap, $10, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Bolivian Jew Vine, $8.95, Rebel, rebelgr.com; Watering Can, $29.99, Flowerland; Flower Color Guidebook, $35, Rebel; Wild At Home book, $19.95, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; On Flowers book, $35, Rebel; Potted Fake Succulent, $15, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Magnolia Home Room Spray, $12, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Joules Gold Rain Boots, $79.95, Lee & Birch, leeandbirch.com; White Pot, $15.99, Flowerland; Bogg Garden Bag, $65, Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts; Bloom Kneeling Pad, $8.99, Flowerland; Slogger’s Garden Hat, $24.99, Flowerland; Bloom Gardening Gloves, $4.99, Romence Gardens & Greenhouses. Photo by Angela Ciccu
Styled by Jennifer Pickering
It’s time to start plotting your spring flower beds and window boxes. These tools from area retailers will help ensure you are ready to turn “April showers” into “May flowers.” If you’re not ready to dig into the dirt, there are plenty of fun finds that offer flower motifs. Plant these items among your décor and enjoy the spring season.
Editor’s note: Featured in the April 2020 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine, this arrangement was produced before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order restricting items sold that aren’t essential.
After five years as a digital and print reporter for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, Charlsie Dewey decided to take on the challenge of helping to launch a brand new publication. She became the digital editor of Grand Rapids Magazine. With the shared goal of "celebrating city living," GR|MAG launched in July 2017. It provides daily coverage of the vast arts, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture offerings in Grand Rapids.
