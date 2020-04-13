Styled by Jennifer Pickering

It’s time to start plotting your spring flower beds and window boxes. These tools from area retailers will help ensure you are ready to turn “April showers” into “May flowers.” If you’re not ready to dig into the dirt, there are plenty of fun finds that offer flower motifs. Plant these items among your décor and enjoy the spring season.

Editor’s note: Featured in the April 2020 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine, this arrangement was produced before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order restricting items sold that aren’t essential.