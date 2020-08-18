Holland Museum to unveil Cappon House fountain restoration

The Holland Museum and Holland Garden Club will unveil the restored Cappon House fountain at 10 a.m. Friday.

“We are excited to unveil and present this restored fountain to the Holland community,” says Ricki Levine, Holland Museum executive director, said. “We could not have done this work without the support of the Holland Garden Club.”

The Cappon House fountain, at 228 W. Ninth St. in Holland, was restored by Fleet Restoration and has been reinstalled by EV Construction. The fountain originally was designed by Alabama-based Robinson Iron Co. based on the original fountain that was in the yard when the house was built in 1874.

“The Holland Garden Club purchased and donated the current fountain in 1999, situating it on landscaping maintained by the club,” said Barb Naber, Holland Garden Club member. “In 2018, a canvas cover was purchased in order to protect the structure, but the finish had already deteriorated drastically. Using funds raised by our annual home and garden tours, the club arranged for the fountain to be sent away for refinishing and restoration to its original condition.”

The Cappon House was the home of Holland’s first mayor and local tannery proprietor, Isaac Cappon.

For more information, visit hollandmuseum.org or call the museum at (616) 796-3329.