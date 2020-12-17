GRPM offers educational programs during holiday break

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be offering educational programs for first through sixth graders from Dec. 21-30.

In-person Snowflake Break camps and online Digital Discovery sessions will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The programs will tackle topics including holiday traditions, space exploration, Lego brick fun and watershed science.

“The museum is looking forward to offering fun, educational programs for kids during their winter school break, whether in-person or virtually,” said Rob Schuitema, GRPM’s director of public programs. “These programs create environments that encourage students to get excited about learning, resulting in better content retention and curious minds that are eager to further explore history, science and culture.”

Kids who attend Snowflake Break camps will participate in small groups at the museum and use artifacts and specimens, to conduct experiments that explore science, history, culture and more. The camps will last for three hours.

Students will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening before attending the sessions. The Snowflake Break camps are $40 per child with a reduced rate of $30 per child for GRPM members.

The Digital Discovery sessions will offer science, history, culture and other themed projects via Zoom and SeeSaw for two hours.

To register, visit grpm.org/educlasses. There is limited capacity for both programs, so early registration is recommended.