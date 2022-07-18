Grand Rapids illustrator to attend Third Thursdays for book signing

A local artist will sign copies of her latest book at Periwinkle FOG.

Libby VanderPloeg will be at Periwinkle FOG for a meet and greet and book signing from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the shop in the Ledyard Building, 125 Ottawa Ave. NW #160.

VanderPloeg has been featured in The New Yorker, TimeOUT Magazine, OPRAH Magazine, numerous books and most recently in “The History of the World in 25 Cities,” commissioned by The British Museum.

Curators from The British Museum approached VanderPloeg to illustrate the book, which travels through centuries of civilization using 25 illustrated city maps from all over the world.

“I love creating quirky, sweet, animated gifs that celebrate community and inclusivity, playing with patterns and also making colorful, detailed maps,” VanderPloeg said.

VanderPloeg will be at Periwinkle FOG to discuss her work, the process of creating illustrations for books and to sign copies of her books, “The Art of Denim,” “How to Tie a Scarf,” “The Art of the Black Dress,” “Bowie!” and “The History of the World in 25 Cities,” available exclusively at Periwinkle FOG.

Periwinkle FOG is hosting VanderPloeg as part of Grand Rapids’ Third Thursdays, a monthly downtown event featuring food, drinks, culture and local art.