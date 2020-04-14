Funky Buddha Yoga offers virtual sessions

Don’t let the stay-at-home order put a damper on your yoga sessions.

The Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse is offering live yoga classes on its Facebook page. The classes start at 9 a.m., but if you want to sleep in, you can watch the videos on demand and participate at your convenience.

In addition to the daily live classes, Funky Buddha Yoga has an archive of podcasts on its SoundCloud page.

These include recordings of old classes, as well as tips on improving form. It’s a bit harder to follow along with no video but think of it as a challenge for all of you yoga experts.