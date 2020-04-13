Written and styled by Jennifer Pickering

Polka dots always will be considered a classic trend that will never go out of style. The spring/summer 2020 runways were filled with this spotty trend. Find this trend on everything from jumpsuits, jackets and dresses to tops, pants and accessories. There are many different takes on this popular trend. These dots can range from small to large scale. Black and white is the most popular color combination, but you can find polka dots in a variety of other color combinations.

For the full doting dots spread, see the April 2020 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.