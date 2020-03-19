DIY studio offering to-go craft kits

A local do-it-yourself studio is offering craft kits people can take home and work on during this time of social distancing.

Hammer & Stain West Michigan, at 3901 Chicago Drive SW, Ste. 109, in Grandville, this week launched a new “Hammer at Home” initiative that makes popular projects available for pickup in kits to be completed at home.

Jennifer VanStrien, owner of Hammer & Stain, said the kits are good for individual use or by families, kids and/or couples.

Customers can pre-order specific projects and paint/stain colors through the studio’s website, or they can choose from a wide selection of projects and available stencils at the workshop during pickup hours.

All projects include the necessary materials and instructions to create the project at home.

“As parents ourselves, we understand how quickly kids can grow restless at home while school is closed,” VanStrien said. “We’ve selected some of our most popular project styles and put together designs that will be tons of fun for our little ‘makers’ to complete at home.”

In addition to kids’ projects, Hammer & Stain also is offering fully customizable home décor and gift-making kits for adults.

All of the “Hammer at Home” offerings can be found at hammerandstainwestmichigan.com.