Carhartt opening first West Michigan store

A major outdoor outfitter plans to open a store in Grand Rapids ahead of the holiday season.

Carhartt is set to open a new location at the Shops at CenterPoint, at the corner of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street, according to Colliers International West Michigan this week.

The retailer — which offers work wear, outdoor apparel and gear — will lease 4,470 square feet next to T.J. Maxx and plans to open this fall.

While Carhartt products are available at various retailers in the region, this will be the first Carhartt store to open in West Michigan.

Photo via fb.com