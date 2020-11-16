Ada doctor releases second novel

A local doctor published his second book earlier this year.

In “The Ottoman Excursion,” published in April, Tim Pelkey tells the story of an American doctor who travels to Turkey to aid earthquake victims, only to become involved in a conspiracy that extends across the Middle East and back in time to the era of the Ottoman Empire.

“I try to immerse readers in another world,” said Pelkey, an Ada resident. “These days, we need that. I hope ‘The Ottoman Excursion’ offers that escape and captivates readers from page one.”

The novel is a 2020 National Indie Excellence Awards finalist. Pelkey’s first book, “The Baljuna Covenant,” also was an NIEA finalist. In addition, it won three 2017 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards and was a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Award.

As he writes, Pelkey continues to practice medicine. More information about the author and his writing is available at timpelkey.com.