Visit This Historic Haven!

Decades of personal dining, lodging, snowmobiling, Christmas shopping, hot cocoa to hot buttered rum tasting. The Clifford Lake Inn and formerly, Hotel, has that in spades for me. My Danish Grandmother harkened from them their hills. In fact, while en route we happened by a park north of Greenville where the church picnics of my youth were held, and then passed an Amish buggy clippity-clopping its way to a pre-determined destination.

It is a bit of a jaunt, rather than a hike from greater Grand Rapids. A country drive, if you will to a small town called Stanton.

I ran into my Junior High girlfriend Kate there last year right in front of the lake. It was as if time stood still at the water’s edge. The “looking glass” of the bygone years when we would waterski in the north woods. We were tickled pink to see how great minds think alike. Still.

Inside, a country crooner bent my ear at the quaint Inn. He was smooth and cool, just like the rest of the joint, where locals often belly up to the bar to be greeted by owner, Kelly, bartender Chris and a happy host of others. They are bubbly and act like they are housing a secret, which they are!

The Bridal Suite upstairs is now a “speak easy” and is manned by manager Sam who is in full vintage regalia echoing the prohibition era. What a treat to be able to go back in time. To slow all the way down. To drink in the sights and smells of a place that has withstood time and sallies’ forth. It’s safe to say I love this place.

Did I mention the food? To die for! The mushrooms have been a decades-long staple and not to be forgotten specials, steaks, crab Rangoon and do get the dessert.

It turns out, you don’t have to trek to Mackinac Island to hear the hoofbeats, the call of nature, the one-man band, crooning in the corner. as your shoulders relax, your senses fill the air with a slower time, served up with a smile at the Clifford Lake Inn.

Located at 561 Clifford Lake Dr NW, Stanton, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday. Hours vary.