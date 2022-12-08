Play ball!

Take the Mitten Brewing Company, which takes care to honor the history of the 1890s firehouse it calls home on Leonard Street. The beautiful building now as a new addition in the back: the scoreboard from Sullivan Field.

The field was built in 1937 using Works Progress Administration funds. A variety of famous baseball players made their way through the field, including the legendary pitcher Satchel Paige. All told, more than 70 future Major Leaguers played on the field in its heyday. There is a nonprofit that helps support the field now,