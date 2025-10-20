Why not the What Not?

On Monday nights in Fennville, The What Not Inn hums like a house party that never lost its rhythm. At 6 p.m., Wally, Jack, and Rick kick off the night’s first tune. The trio has been at it for years, and their easy banter and tight jazz sets turn this roadside restaurant into one of West Michigan’s most joyful gatherings.

It’s worth the drive—for the laughs, the stories, and the kind of music that makes the walls themselves seem to keep time.

The Origins of a Local Legend

The What-Not Inn opened its doors in 1973 as a true all-in-one stop: a gas station, restaurant, and ice cream shop catering to both Fennville residents and travelers en route to nearby campsites and Lake Michigan. That multipurpose beginning is how it earned the name “What-Not.” It was a bit of everything. Over time, the pumps disappeared, but the charm stayed. What remained was a restaurant so dependable, many make it a tradition to stop in on their way to or from Saugatuck.

Undergoing several changes in ownership over the years, the What-Not transitioned into a full-time eatery and music venue. Today, it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a side of live music three nights a week—Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The consistency and welcoming atmosphere have turned it into a go-to spot for both regulars and newcomers.

Inside the Inn

Walking into The What-Not Inn feels like stepping into someone’s well-worn living room. The walls are a patchwork of rustic wood paneling, and there’s a second dining room that glows with the warmth of a fireplace. The open kitchen means you can see your food being prepared by a team that runs on good vibes and shared laughs.

The place draws a mostly older, local crowd with deep roots in the area, many of whom come specifically for the music. Monday night jazz sessions with the house trio—Wally, Jack, and Rick—are a staple, and other live performances round out the weekend lineup. And in a detail that locals chuckle about, the restrooms have curtains instead of doors. It’s quirky, sure, but it’s also part of the Inn’s unfiltered charm.

Food That Delivers

This isn’t fine dining, and that’s the point. The What-Not Inn serves classic comfort food done right.

The burgers are thick, still pink inside, and charred for maximum flavor. The lake perch fry—available as a basket or entree—is flaky, golden, and clearly hand-battered. And if you’re staying for dessert, the signature lava cake, served warm with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, will leave a lasting impression.

Weekly Specials That Hit the Spot

The weekly food specials are one of the best reasons to come back regularly:

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday from 1–4 p.m.

Monday: Homemade meatloaf with two side dishes – \$15.95

Wednesday: Wet Burrito Platter with beef and beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, and black olives, plus Spanish rice, sour cream, and salsa – \$13.95

Thursday: Burger Basket with a 4oz burger, fries, and homemade slaw – \$8.75

Friday: Fish Fry featuring hand-breaded Pollock, fries, slaw, and hushpuppies – \$15.95

Saturday: House-recipe BBQ ribs with two side dishes. Half rack \$20.95 / Full rack \$36.95

Sunday: Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; slow-roasted pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetables at 4 p.m. – \$16.95