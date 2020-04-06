Virtue Cider pickup boxes support local farms

During the stay at home order, a local business is making it easier for consumers to feed their families.

Virtue Cider is offering cider- and-community-supported agriculture boxes for local pickup on Fridays and Saturdays if it is pre-ordered online at virtuecider.com.

“We have been thinking of ways to help each other stay resilient and safe. We continue to support local farms, and we want to make it easy for those who live in Fennville to get sustainably grown and sustainably sourced food,” said Johanna Bystrom, Virtue Cider consumer experience manager. “We are proud to provide a pickup point for local groceries and goods that maintains a source of community and supports the local economy.”

The cider farmhouse will be offering about a week’s worth of groceries and pantry staples for two to four people.

The items and local purveyors include in the Basic CCSA box:

Coffee from Uncommon Coffee Roasters in Saugatuck

Eggs from Creswick Farms in Ravenna

Greens from Mud Lake Farm in Hudsonville

Apples from Wells Orchard in Grand Rapids

Milk and butter from Kalona Creamery in Iowa

Potatoes, yellow onions and carrots from Crisp Country Acre in Holland

Celery root from Victory Farms in Hudsonville

Pickles from Marcia’s Munchies in Inkster

Cheese from Evergreen Lane Creamery in Fennville

Other CCSA boxes available:

Basic share and protein (includes products from Louise Earl Butcher in Grand Rapids and La Quercia in Iowa)

Gluten-free share

Vegan share

The items are available to consumers 21 and older.

Orders for cider and pantry items can be placed online every day. Curbside pickup also is available every day from 12-6 p.m. For more information, visit vrtu.us/curbside-cider-pickup.