These pretzels are making me thirsty for baseball

Baseball season is here, and while we all love the excitement of the Whitecaps and, of course, the dream of a Detroit Tigers World Series run, there’s another kind of excitement this spring: free pretzels. Yes, you read that right! Wetzel’s Pretzels is turning National Pretzel Day into National Wetzel Day with a deal that’s too good to pass up.

On Saturday, April 26, Wetzel’s, located inside the Rivertown Mall, 3700 Rivertown Parkway in Grandville, is offering one free Original Pretzel per person from 3 p.m. to close—no purchase necessary. The theme for this year’s celebration is “WETZ PLAY BALL”—a fun nod to baseball season, making it the perfect time to step up to the plate for a delicious snack.

But the pretzel fun doesn’t stop on National Wetzel Day itself. Wetzel’s is rolling out a series of exclusive deals in their app throughout April:

March 31 – April 6 | THE SINGLE: Get a free dip with any pretzel purchase. Use the code SINGLE in the Wetzel’s Rewards app (available in-store or online).

April 7 – April 13 | THE DOUBLE: Score an Original Pretzel for just $2. Use the code DOUBLE in the app for this tasty deal.

April 14 – April 20 | THE TRIPLE: Earn 3X points on any purchase made through the Wetzel’s app. Just use the code TRIPLE to boost your rewards.

April 21 – April 25 | HOME RUN: Buy one pretzel and get one free with the code HOMERUN in the Wetzel’s app.

So, whether you’re grabbing a snack before a Whitecaps game or just looking for a quick, tasty treat, Wetzel’s Pretzels has something to keep you coming back all month long. With free pretzels and great deals on the horizon, it’s a perfect way to celebrate baseball season in Grand Rapids!