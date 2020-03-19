Take me out to the ballgame

The Mitten Brewing Company gears up for the season with Peanuts and Crackerjack beer.

March is an exciting time in the beer world as West Michigan begins to emerge from the depths of winter.

With baseball on the horizon, The Mitten Brewing Company is excited to get into the full swing of Peanuts and Crackerjack, it’s delicious, peanut-infused porter. The West Side staple is preparing to release it in fine fashion this season, as well.

The beer will make its debut this year on March 26 — the same day as the Detroit Tigers’ season opener, where it will be introduced with a party in The Mitten’s parking lot, 527 Leonard St. NW.

The Mitten has made Peanuts and Crackerjack since opening in 2012, and while the recipe has evolved, the same roasted peanut flavors are there, bringing the drinker practically to the ballpark.

The beer’s peanut buttery goodness comes from loads of peanuts — from Germack Pistachio Co., the same peanuts found at Comerica Park, where the Tigers play — and peanut butter.

If a trip to the parking lot to celebrate baseball season beginning isn’t in order, the beer should be available at stores and the brewery throughout the season.

Another seasonal must-try can be found in Cedar Springs this month at Cedar Springs Brewing Co.

The brewery will be hosting its annual Starkbierfest on March 28, which will feature two bourbon barrel-aged versions of Cedar Springs Brewing’s two March seasonals: the Küsterer Maibock and Küsterer Weizenbock.

The bourbon barrel-aged versions will only be available to the public for one day.

In Germany, Starkbierfest is a springtime alternative to the massively popular fall Oktoberfest and celebrates the Starkbier, or strong beer, that is brewed for springtime consumption.

Cedar Springs’ Küsterer line of beers celebrates traditional German-style beer and is named after one of Grand Rapids’ brewing pioneers, Christoph Küsterer. Cedar Springs Brewing will further celebrate Küsterer’s legacy when it opens the Kusterer Brauhaus later this year on Bridge Street.