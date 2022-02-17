Stan’s giving away free tacos to celebrate downtown location

Stan’s Tacos will host a food giveaway next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

A restaurant brand of Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group, Stan’s Tacos said it will give away free tacos from its new location at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“We are very excited that our downtown location on 67 Ottawa now has a fully open dining room, and we want to celebrate,” the restaurant said.

This free taco day is a dine-in centered event that gives customers the opportunity to get one free, no-purchase-required Midwest beef taco per visit.

The event follows National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, during which Stan’s also will offer $2 off its margaritas all day long.

Stan’s also is participating in the World of Winter downtown festival with “The Wave,” an 80-foot window sticker installation on the front of its building designed by artist Sotir Davidhi, made by River City Productions and installed by Ed Cullivan. More information on the piece is online.