Southern restaurant and bar coming downtown

A Southern restaurant and bar has signed a lease to occupy the ground floor of a downtown Grand Rapids hotel development.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar signed a 10-year lease to occupy a 5,300-square-foot space on the first floor of Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown, at 140 Ottawa Ave. NW, according to Grand Rapids-based Orion Real Estate Solutions, or ORES, yesterday.

This will be the 16th location for the Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain and its first in the Midwest.

The Grand Rapids location is expected to open this spring. Tupelo Honey will announce groundbreaking plans for the build out later this year.

“It was easy to fall in love with Grand Rapids, as it has so much going for it: the Grand River, the people, beer city and the fact that it’s the second-largest city in Michigan and growing,” said Stephen Frabitore, CEO, Tupelo Honey.

Tupelo Honey will serve Southern brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as local beers and cocktails.

The new location will be able to seat 200 customers indoors and 40 more on the patio in warm weather.

John Wheeler, president of ORES, said the restaurant is “a natural fit” for the 160-room hotel opening to the public later this month.

“Their model, menu and company history spoke to us as we considered several options for this space,” Wheeler said. “We’re confident this restaurant will enhance the hotel guest experience and be a welcomed addition to our urban core.”

Tupelo Honey was founded in 2000 and has locations across the South.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com