Soup’s on for Grand Rapids

The weather is cold, but thankfully Grand Rapids restaurants are serving up a tasty array of soups to keep diners warm. From a hearty stew to a brothy ramen, here are some of the best the city has to offer.

Cottage Bar

The Cottage Bar is known for its chili, but the beef stew that finds its way onto the menu is ideal for a cold night in one of those cozy booths. The beef is tender, the veggies are plentiful and this mainstay will put meat on your bones.

Uncle Cheetah’s

A go-to place for Grand Rapidians when they want soup, because that’s what they do: soups and grilled cheeses. The soups change regularly, but one of the best we’ve seen is the Reuben, complete with a Swiss cheese and cream base, corned beef and sauerkraut.

Ando

A giant bowl of ramen is a great way to turn up the heat on any day. The pork belly ramen at Ando Sushi has thick slices of slow-cooked pork belly and a delicious broth that washes umami goodness over the tongue.

Leo’s

Seafood in Grand Rapids is not widespread, but Leo’s has been a staple in downtown for nearly 30 years. While summer is a good time to dive into a delectable gazpacho in the dining room, don’t forget the clam chowder and lobster bisque when it’s time to warm up.

The Green Well

When only comfort food will do on a snowy winter afternoon, head to The Green Well, which features a grilled ham and cheese sandwich and tomato soup combo. A fried egg adds another layer to the old-time classic (on the sandwich, not the soup!).

