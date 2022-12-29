Sophisticated Sipping

Nick Adams, formerly a bartender at Founders Brewery, has opened a new cocktail lounge on Bridge Street called, Drip Drop. Passersby may have noticed the artfully decorated windows on the former site of The Søvengård. I know I did. That’s why I stopped by, rang, Facebook stalked and cajoled Adams into an interview.

Once inside, the interior is even more impressive. The deep purple cushy velvet seats and sleek interior exude big city elegance. Like many cocktail lounges, the bottles of spirits are meticulously displayed on the wall behind the bar. Unlike other bars, a bevy of tinctures stored in potion bottles, such as one would find in an 18th century apothecary, were splayed out in front of me.

As Adams mixed my drink, “Harvest Moon,” I likened him to Mickey Mouse in Disney’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice. He laughed.

Adams comes from a food and beverage business family in Calhoun County, Michigan. His father owned several restaurants while

he was growing up: Cricket club in Battle Creek, the Griffin and the Stagecoach Inn, in Marshall. Adams began “bar backing” at the Cricket Club at the age of 16 and has been in the industry, almost full time, ever since.

For a short time, Adams thought he wanted to do something else with his life. He attended Grand Valley State University to study finance, and secured employment in that industry after college, until he realized that sitting behind a desk in a suit all day didn’t suit him. Earning a degree at Grand Valley didn’t lead to any kind of love affair with finance, but it did afford him the opportunity to fall in love with Grand Rapids.

After a stint in Austin, Texas, the Michigan native made his way back to Grand Rapids where he set about bringing a new craft cocktail lounge to the Bridge Street scene.

Adams drew his inspiration for Drip Drop from numerous visits to New York City