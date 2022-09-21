Some like it hot

Hancock

Hancock had some of the best flavor of the chicken and spice mixture of the chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids. That said, the heat levels won’t blow you away. Nashville Hot can be, well, HOT!

JuJu Bird

JuJu Bird at the Downtown Market might be the best representation of spice level I had while tasting the chicken sandwiches. It was a nice thick piece of chicken, which is helpful as well, and the spice was nice.

Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits

Like JuJu Bird, Broad Leaf nails the chicken thickness and packs in

a lot of the flavor. It’s a spin on a hot chicken sandwich and it doesn’t have the little red chili next to it on the menu, but Broad Leaf’s sandwich had a nice kick to it.

Still, it didn’t make me drenched in sweat like its Drunken Noodles do.

7 Monks

Also not in the Nashville style, 7 Monks still has a delicious sandwich on its menu. Made with hot honey, the sandwich is sweet and spicy in the best ways, with a fluffy Nantucket bun that makes it go down easy.

Jolly Pumpkin

Jolly Pumpkin likes its pizzas, but don’t ignore “The Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich,” which is pretty tasty as well. Again, it’s a little off the Nashville path— flavored with sriracha and spicy pickles — but the sesame cilantro slaw plays well with it.