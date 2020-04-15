It’s finally starting to feel like spring, and for coffee drinkers, spring means the return of iced coffee at your favorite coffee shop. The baristas at The Sparrows shared their recipe for Second Winter, an iced coffee you can make at home.

Ingredients

The Sparrows coffee

Water

Ice

20 grams sweetened condensed milk

Milk or alternative milk option

Hario pour over (12 ounces):

Combine 26 grams coffee and 250 grams water poured over 200 grams ice. Stir 20 grams sweetened condensed milk (vegan coconut version available) into coffee. Top off with milk of your choice.

Drip coffee:

Put half the needed water amount into the brewer and brew over ice in the pot. Ice should fill the pot to the halfway point. You may need an extra scoop or two of coffee depending on how strong you want it (The Sparrows suggests you add 1.5 times the normal amount of coffee). Stir 20 grams sweetened condensed milk (vegan coconut version available) into coffee. Top off with milk of your choice.