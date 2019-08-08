Russo’s International Market is closing

A local market is closing after almost 115 years in business.

Russo’s International Market in Grand Rapids announced yesterday over Facebook it will close its doors some time in September.

After much thought, co-owners and brothers Phil Russo and Dave Russo have chosen to retire and close their business, which was first opened in 1905 by Italian immigrant Giovanni Battista Russo.

“This community has become our family over the years, and we would like to sincerely thank you, your parents, grandparents and friends for your continued patronage,” the post says.

Founder G. B. Russo started the business as a way for fellow immigrants to obtain their staple foods.

The market, at 2770 29th St. SE, specializes in fresh and prepared gourmet foods, olives, oils, deli meats, international wine, beer, spirits and kitchenware.

The company opened a 4,500-square-foot market downtown, at 241 Fulton St. W, in 2017. The store closed after a year as the company chose to re-focus its efforts on the original store.

Customers are invited to stop by the market to say goodbye, use any leftover gift cards or just reminisce with the owners.

Photo via fb.com