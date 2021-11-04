Restaurant Week Grand Rapids starts Friday

The 12th annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids event kicks off Friday, Nov. 5.

The “edible adventuring” opportunity known as Restaurant Week Grand Rapids will run Friday, Nov. 5, through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 50-plus participating local restaurants.

The event, hosted by Experience Grand Rapids, features a digital pass program that helps participants plan their visits and receive prizes for check-ins.

“Restaurant Week provides a fun and easy way for people to enjoy some of the best local food around while supporting restaurants as they continue to recover from the past year-and-a-half,” said Janet Korn, senior vice president at Experience Grand Rapids. “It’s a great opportunity to explore the wide variety of culinary experiences in Grand Rapids.”

How it works

Download the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. Check in with the pass at participating restaurants starting Nov. 5. Check ins at three or more restaurants will yield a special foodie-themed gift — a ticket to the Grand Rapids International Beer, Wine & Food Festival or a cutting board and cheese knife set. Redeem your one-time use coupon on a return visit by Dec. 30, 2021.

The digital pass is available to download at restaurantweekgr.com.

Culinary scholarship fund

For every Restaurant Week GR check-in through the digital pass, Experience GR will donate $1 to an endowed scholarship fund through the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000. Since its inception, Restaurant Week GR has donated more than $150,000 to further the education of local culinary students.