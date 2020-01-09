Restaurant Week coming to lakeshore

Restaurant patrons along the lakeshore are in for a treat next month.

The Muskegon branch of Cumulus Broadcasting, which consists of radio stations 98.3 WLCS, V-100 WVIB, Sunny 92.5 WWSN and 97.5 NASH Icon WLAW, is organizing Lakeshore Restaurant Week from Feb. 21-29 at eateries in Muskegon and along the lakeshore.

“It’s amazing how many great places there are to eat in the Muskegon and the lakeshore area,” said Rich Berry, a spokesperson for Cumulus-Muskegon Radio Group. “We want to promote that while also offering the consumer a great deal. It is our hope to make the Lakeshore Restaurant Week an annual event that residents and travelers will look forward to each year.”

Participating restaurants will offer discounts and other promotions to encourage individuals to try restaurants they otherwise would not have visited.

Restaurants that are members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will receive a discount to participate, Berry said.

The list of participating restaurants soon will be published on the Lakeshore Restaurant Week website.

