Restaurant featuring wine series

New Hotel Mertens will host a Michigan Wine Series featuring winemakers from throughout our state.

There is no ticket to buy or special menu, and reservations are not required for this event. Instead, on each night in the series, one Michigan winemaker will take over New Hotel Mertens’ rolling bar cart and fill it with the wines they make with their own hands.

The winemaker for the night also will be table-side to discuss any aspect of his or her wines with guests as each wine is made available for purchase by the glass for easy sampling.

“Since New Hotel Mertens opened, we’ve been working with the team there to make not just my wines, but all of the finest wines of Michigan more accessible to Grand Rapids,” said James Lester, winemaker with Wyncroft-Marland.

The events will take place throughout New Hotel Mertens’ regular dinner service hours on select dates.

Winemakers in the 2020 series currently confirmed are:

Thursday, Jan. 30: Wyncroft-Marland with winemaker James Lester

Thursday, Feb. 20: Mari Vineyards with winemaker Sean O’Keefe

Thursday, March 5: Bowers Harbor Vineyards with winemaker Charlie Schmidt

More dates and winemakers will be announced in the near future.

New Hotel Mertens is a locally owned and operated French restaurant, bakery and rooftop lounge located at 35 Oakes St. SW.

James Lester of Wyncroft-Marland. Photo via Facebook.com