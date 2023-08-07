Reigning champions of beer

“Cheers to our area brewers who, once again, earned Grand Rapids top honors in a head-to-head competition with the greatest beer cities in the country,” said Experience Grand Rapids President & CEO, Doug Small. “This is a strong testament to our community’s breweries who consistently pour their passion and extraordinary craftsmanship into the work they do for our local community and visitors.”

Readers from across the country voted Grand Rapids #1 among 20 finalists that had been selected by a panel of beer experts. Philadelphia, Indianapolis, San Diego, Asheville, Milwaukee, Tampa, Chicago, Atlanta and Minneapolis rounded out the top 10. USA Today announced the awards at noon today.

To celebrate, Experience Grand Rapids is inviting craft beer lovers to become a Beer City Brewsader on an upcoming visit to the destination.

We told you a bit about the Brewsader App in 2018, but if you need a refresher: Members check in using the Beer City Brewsader app when they visit any of more than 40 participating Grand Rapids area breweries. After eight check-ins, beer fans become official Brewsaders and earn a collectable t-shirt and beer enthusiast bragging rights. Members can earn their way to becoming an ‘Ultimate Brewsader’ for access to special offers from select breweries throughout the area.

“We’re encouraging every craft beer lover to celebrate with Beer City Brewsaders from around the world and experience why we’ve been ranked the nation’s Best Beer City for three years in a row,” said Small.

Since EXGR launched Beer City Brewsaders in 2016, the group has grown to be an international club with over 22,000 members hailing from all 50 states and 13 other countries.

Individuals can learn more, see a list of participating breweries and find a link to the Beer City Brewsader app at www.ExperienceGR.com/Brewsader.

For information on brewery tours, the Beer City Ale Trail, hotel beer packages and more, visit Experience Grand Rapids Beer City, USA.