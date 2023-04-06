Recipe: Salmon Wellington

Searching for a way to “jazz up” fish? Try this Salmon Wellington recipe, courtesy of Fustini’s, purveyors of quality oils and vinegars.

Ingredients:

Kosher salt and pepper

1 Tablespoon Fustini’s Gremolata olive oil

1 shallot, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces fresh baby spinach

2 teaspoons Fustini’s Parmesan spice blend

4 ounces cream cheese

2 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons Fustini’s Citrus Oregano balsamic

1 2-pound salmon filet, about 1 inch thick, skin removed

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed if frozen

1 large egg + 1 teaspoon water, beaten together for egg wash

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until slightly softened. Stir in the spinach. Cook, stirring often, until the spinach wilts. Once wilted add the balsamic and stir in the cream cheese until melted. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and Parmesan spice blend.

Step 2

Place the sheet of puff pastry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make a bed of creamed spinach down the center, about the size of (or slightly smaller than) the filet. Season the salmon all over with salt and pepper. Place it right on top of the spinach.

Step 3

On all four sides, fold the puff pastry over the salmon to cover it. Gently flip it over so the seams are on the bottom. Brush the top and sides of the pastry with the egg wash. Cut several slits partway across the top of the pastry. Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake the pastry for 25 to 30 minutes, until it’s golden and crisp on the outside. Remove and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

Slice and serve!

Yield: 6 pieces.

