Recipe: Hot Fireball Cider

Looking to jazz up some local, freshly pressed cider? This Hot Fireball Cider recipe may be just the thing!

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. apple cider
  • 1 ½ oz. Fireball whiskey
  • 1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions:

Warm up the apple cider in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Pour warm cider into a mug.

Pour in Fireball whiskey.

Add vanilla vodka.

Stir in 1 teaspoon of sugar or simple syrup. You can also add less if you are not into anything too sweet.

For a pretty presentation, add apple slices to mug and a cinnamon stick to stir with.

