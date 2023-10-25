Recipe: Hot Fireball Cider

Looking to jazz up some local, freshly pressed cider? This Hot Fireball Cider recipe may be just the thing!

Ingredients:

6 oz. apple cider

1 ½ oz. Fireball whiskey

1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka

1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions:

Warm up the apple cider in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Pour warm cider into a mug.

Pour in Fireball whiskey.

Add vanilla vodka.

Stir in 1 teaspoon of sugar or simple syrup. You can also add less if you are not into anything too sweet.

For a pretty presentation, add apple slices to mug and a cinnamon stick to stir with.