Recipe: Hot Fireball Cider

Looking to jazz up some local, freshly pressed cider? This Hot Fireball Cider recipe may be just the thing!
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. apple cider
- 1 ½ oz. Fireball whiskey
- 1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions:
Warm up the apple cider in the microwave or on the stovetop.
Pour warm cider into a mug.
Pour in Fireball whiskey.
Add vanilla vodka.
Stir in 1 teaspoon of sugar or simple syrup. You can also add less if you are not into anything too sweet.
For a pretty presentation, add apple slices to mug and a cinnamon stick to stir with.
