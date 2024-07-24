RÁK-ing Up the Points!

Exciting things are always happening at the Downtown Market, and today’s announcement is no exception. Rák Thai, a beloved staple in the market hall for over a decade, is taking a bold step forward. This fall, it will transform into a full-service restaurant named RÁK: Modern Thai & Cocktails, promising a fresh and vibrant dining experience.

Owners Blon and Christine Hang are set to take possession of their new space on August 1, aiming for a grand opening on October 1. The restaurant will be located in the former Social Kitchen & Bar spot, which will undergo significant renovations. Plans include a chic private event space below the main dining area, a full bar, a spacious patio, weekend brunches, and an enticing calendar of tasting events. As the opening day approaches, more tantalizing details will be revealed.

“The Grand Rapids Downtown Market has provided us with a space to experiment and grow our once-small business,” said Blon Hang, co-owner of RÁK: Modern Thai & Cocktails. “It only makes sense that our next big step stays within the Market Hall. With the success of the 2023 Christkindl Markt, we’re expecting a lot of foot traffic and an opportunity to introduce our newest endeavor to West Michigan during the final months of the year.”

Blon Hang’s culinary journey began in his parents’ mom-and-pop-style Chinese restaurant, but his passion for contemporary food trends inspired the launch of Rák Thai in 2013. Since then, Rák Thai has flourished, becoming a cornerstone of the Downtown Market’s vibrant culinary scene. Blon and Christine are now ready to elevate the RÁK brand, transforming it into a destination that marries traditional Thai flavors with modern flair.

RÁK: Modern Thai & Cocktails will offer an elevated dining experience, featuring both classic Thai favorites and inventive new dishes. Expect to savor modern Thai cuisine in a lively and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for both casual meals and special occasions. The beloved Rák Thai dishes will remain, joined by a host of new creations that will delight Grand Rapids’ food enthusiasts.

The menu will feature innovative dishes while maintaining popular takeout staples like Beef Bulgogi, Peanut Curry Noodles, Pad Thai, and Fried Rice. The Hangs’ passion for food is evident in every bite, embodying the meaning of the word “Rák,” which translates to “love” in Thai. Their dedication has made Rák Thai a cherished part of the Downtown Market for over a decade.

In addition to delectable food, the new restaurant will boast an extensive cocktail menu. Guests can look forward to a mix of classic drinks and unique, house-crafted concoctions that perfectly complement the flavors of the cuisine.

Stay tuned for more updates on the grand opening of RÁK: Modern Thai & Cocktails and exciting changes coming to the Mochi Donut/Bubble Tea side of Rák Thai. Grand Rapids’ culinary landscape is about to get even more delicious.