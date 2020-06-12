Pringles offers Wendy’s Baconator-flavored chip

A new limited-edition Pringles chip flavor features a taste of Wendy’s.

Pringles, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Co., said it partnered with “the queen of hamburgers,” Wendy’s, to create the new limited-edition Pringles Baconator.

The chip replicates the flavor of Wendy’s Baconator, which features a half-pound of “fresh, never-frozen” beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Pringles Baconator is available for a limited time while supplies last, beginning this month in grocery stores nationwide.

“The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy’s flavor perfectly. Luckily, our flavor experts were up to the task. The Pringles Baconator crisps are the perfect way to enjoy the savory goodness, all in one bite.”

For those who want to compare to the flavors of a Baconator to the Pringles chip experience, each can comes with a code on the seal that can be used to score a free Wendy’s Baconator, Son of Baconator or Breakfast Baconator with a purchase made through the Wendy’s app.

“At Wendy’s, the Baconator has long been an iconic bacon cheeseburger like no other,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer. “We know our Baconator fanatics will be in for quite a treat when they taste how insanely accurate Pringles made this delicious crisp.”