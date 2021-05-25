Pop-Tarts debuts ‘Mister E’ flavor

Pop-Tarts is putting customers in detective mode with a new mystery flavor.

The breakfast food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said last week that it will release its very first mystery flavor, complete with a chance to win big.

Beginning this month, Pop-Tarts Mister E will be available at retail stores nationwide in eight-count and 16-count boxes.

“Mister E” is the world-class investigator and title character on the new Mister E Pop-Tarts box, complete with its own backstory, which says that “a masked culprit popped into the Pop-Tarts factory and created a mysterious, delicious new flavor. Don’t worry! Mister E is on the case. And what’s a mystery without some sleuthing and a little friendly competition?”

Pop-Tarts is inviting fans to join Mister E in his detective work by sharing their best flavor guesses for a chance to win prizes.

To enter the contest, fans should scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts to visit the sweepstakes entry site. After taking a bite, fans can join Mister E in augmented reality to find clues to help solve the mystery, then submit a flavor guess through the website. Prizes include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts hoodies and Pop-Tarts embroidered hats.

Would-be participants should submit their guesses quickly because once all the clues are found and guesses are in, the flavor will be revealed on the Pop-Tarts social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), and prizes will be claimed, Kellogg Co. said.

The official contest rules, including all methods of entry, can be found here.