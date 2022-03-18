Perrin Brewing shares spring beer releases

Perrin Brewing has brews “for every beer drinker” on its list of spring releases.

The Comstock Park-based brewery said Thursday, March 17, it is launching five new packages to “spring into a new season.”

“When it comes to craft beer, Perrin Brewing seeks innovative styles and flavor to add to (our) portfolio,” the brewery said.

New releases

Dream Seeker (4.8% ABV) — A true dream come true for several local Perrin Brewing regulars, Dream Seeker Razzberry Blonde is a fruit beer full of “intense raspberry aroma and flavor” with a dry, crisp finish balanced by sweet, refreshing tartness. Dream Seeker is available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the Perrin Pub, with West Michigan retail distribution to follow.

Willow Wheat (5.6% ABV) — Pairing a classic blend of American hops with new world varietals, this wheat ale delivers a unique bouquet of aromas and flavors. Willow Wheat is available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the pub, with West Michigan distribution to follow.

Pineapple Upside Down IPA (8.5% ABV) — A returning beer for Perrin Brewing after a successful launch as a Side Hustle in July 2019, this spring release is brewed with wheat and lactose to create a creamy, cake-like malt body. The addition of pineapple fruit and Sabro and Strata hops creates a tropical coconut finish. Pineapple Upside Down IPA is available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the pub, with statewide distribution to follow.

Nitro Black (5.8% ABV) — With a smooth and creamier mouthfeel than Perrin’s traditional Black Ale, Nitro Black has a light body with notes of roasted coffee and chocolate. It is available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the pub, with West Michigan distribution to follow.

Float Drinks, variety pack — This includes Rewired Pineapple Tangerine Hard Seltzer, Passion Fruit Gose and Willow Wheat. Float Drinks is available on draft and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans at the pub, with statewide distribution to follow.

Grapefruit IPA (5% ABV) — A seasonal favorite is back, with aromas of citrus and tropical fruits, a delicate grapefruit tartness and a sweet malty backbone ending in a clean finish.