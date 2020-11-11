Owner closing Shiraz Grille restaurant

A local Middle Eastern restaurant is closing later this month as the owner retires.

Ali Ghebleh, owner of Shiraz Grille at 2739 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids, plans to close the restaurant Nov. 22 and retire, according to Colliers International West Michigan on Tuesday.

The nearly 12-year-old casual fine-dining restaurant served Persian and Iranian favorites such as lamb shank, pistachio baklava and saffron chicken.

The Business Journal featured Ghebleh and the restaurant in a March 2019 Inside Track profile.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported our small family-owned restaurant and for being open to our diverse Persian cuisine,” Ghebleh said. “We’d like to think that our restaurant extended to more than just the food; hopefully, an overall dining experience apart from the ordinary.”

The owners will hold a sale of Persian handicrafts, artwork, tapestries and rugs within the restaurant during their last two weeks of business. Items will be tagged with prices and available for purchase.

The building will be listed for sale and/or lease. Those interested can contact Jon Geenen or Mark Ansara with Colliers International West Michigan at (616) 774-3500.

“Ali and Kim Ghebleh put their hearts into the Persian cuisine offered at Shiraz,” Geenen said. “For many years, Shiraz was the only Persian cuisine in Michigan, and the Ghebleh’s restaurant was very much enjoyed by the community. We are sad to say goodbye to a local favorite and wish the Gheblehs luck in their next chapter.”