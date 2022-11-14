Options galore

Over the summer, we took a reader suggestion of featuring First Wok as an On The Go feature, and it is a perfect quick dinner idea for much of the Grand Rapids metro area.

With three locations across the region — 2207 44th St. SE, 6790 Old 28th St. SE and 3509 Alpine Ave. NW — the restaurants are well spread out to provide take-out Chinese to many Grand Rapidians.

First Wok specializes in Mandarin, Hunan and Szechwan cuisines from China, with many similar dishes found at many Chinese restaurants.

The days start with a large lunch special menu, which is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes soup of the day, egg roll or crab cheese and fried or steamed rice. Soup is not included in carry-out orders, but with every dish under $13, the expansive menu still offers an incredible amount of food for a great price.

The dinner menu is even larger than the lunch, with more appetizer, soup and entrée options. Along with a la carte options, First Wok provides Family and House dinners, which provide a full set of appetizers and set entrees. Both pre-sets include amounts for two to six diners, ranging in price from $40 to $144, however the restaurant can also adjust for larger parties.

Interested parties can also use for First Wok for catering and banquets, but need to be arranged over the phone.