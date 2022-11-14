Options galore

Over the summer, we took a reader suggestion of featuring First Wok as an On The Go feature, and it is a perfect quick dinner idea for much of the Grand Rapids metro area.
With three locations across the region — 2207 44th St. SE, 6790 Old 28th St. SE and 3509 Alpine Ave. NW — the restaurants are well spread out to provide take-out Chinese to many Grand Rapidians.
First Wok specializes in Mandarin, Hunan and Szechwan cuisines from China, with many similar dishes found at many Chinese restaurants.
The days start with a large lunch special menu, which is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes soup of the day, egg roll or crab cheese and fried or steamed rice. Soup is not included in carry-out orders, but with every dish under $13, the expansive menu still offers an incredible amount of food for a great price.
The dinner menu is even larger than the lunch, with more appetizer, soup and entrée options. Along with a la carte options, First Wok provides Family and House dinners, which provide a full set of appetizers and set entrees. Both pre-sets include amounts for two to six diners, ranging in price from $40 to $144, however the restaurant can also adjust for larger parties.
Interested parties can also use for First Wok for catering and banquets, but need to be arranged over the phone.
Facebook Comments