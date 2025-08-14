One last hurrah for The Green Well

After nearly two decades as a neighborhood staple in East Hills, The Green Well will officially close its doors on August 16, 2025. The announcement came earlier this month from Essence Hospitality Group (formerly Essence Restaurant Group), marking the end of an era for one of Grand Rapids’ early pioneers in approachable, sustainable dining.

“The Green Well has contributed to the dining renaissance in Grand Rapids and has served our community well. We are incredibly proud of our guests and team members alike who made it a community favorite for almost two decades,” said James Berg, Managing Partner of EHG. “As we approach the end of our lease agreement, we have decided not to renew it and reinvest our time and energy into Bistro Bella Vita, grove, and Lucy’s.”

The restaurant will be open for a final weekend of service:

Thursday: 4–9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 4–10 p.m.

Guests can expect a few throwback favorites on the menu—past Green Well staples being offered now through closing night. It’s a fitting sendoff for a space that’s meant a lot to many.

Essence Hospitality Group’s decision comes as part of a broader evolution for the company, which includes the official transition to its new name on August 16. As for what’s next: Grove, Bistro Bella Vita, and Lucy’s continue to thrive, and the group remains focused on delivering the quality and creativity that Grand Rapids diners have come to expect.

We at Grand Rapids Magazine salute The Green Well for its nearly 20-year run and extend our best to the entire Essence team as they move forward.