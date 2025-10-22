Nuns out, buns out

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when culinary tradition meets divine inspiration, the answer lies just east of Grand Rapids in a newly remodeled kitchen at the Franciscan Life Process Center in Lowell. This fall, the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist are inviting the community to learn the art of Italian cooking and breadmaking—not just as a skill, but as an experience of joy, connection, and a little bit of heaven on earth.

The Center has announced a full lineup of fall culinary classes, each one rooted in the sisters’ own cherished recipes, many of which are drawn from their community’s cookbook, Franciscan Heritage. Taught by the sisters themselves, these classes offer more than just step-by-step instruction—they’re a chance to connect through food and faith in a space filled with warmth, laughter, and, of course, the scent of something delicious baking in the oven.

Executive Director Sister Gabriella Pettirossi, FSE, leads the Italian cooking series every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m., November 4 through 25. Born and raised in Assisi, Italy, Sister Gabriella brings an authenticity to the kitchen. Each class focuses on a different course of a traditional Italian meal: antipasti on November 4, features elegant and flavorful hors d’oeuvres; “primi piatti” on November 11, highlights handmade pasta dishes that promise to transport participants straight to Tuscany; “piatti forti” on November 18, offers hearty, meat-based entrées full of comfort and heritage; and finally, “pasticceria” on November 25, showcases classic Italian desserts. Each class costs $75, and participants can sign up for one, several, or the whole series.

If baking is more your calling, the sisters are also offering two Saturday morning breadmaking workshops. On November 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, a traditional breadmaking class will focus on classic loaves that are both rustic and refined—perfect for sharing with family or savoring solo with a generous pat of butter. Then, on December 6, the kitchen fills with the scent of cinnamon and citrus during a Christmas breadmaking class inspired by the feast of St. Nicholas. From soft cinnamon rolls to a sweet orange pull-apart bread, this class invites participants to add something homemade—and meaningful—to their holiday traditions. Each breadmaking class is $100.

“Our culinary classes bring together friends and loved ones to learn baking and cooking techniques but also experience the joy of community, creativity and faith,” said Center Director Sandy Koteskey. With the kitchen’s recent renovation complete—boasting new ovens and more counter space—participants will work side by side with the sisters and with one another, transforming recipes into shared memories.

Since its founding in 1972, the Franciscan Life Process Center has been a place of education, spiritual growth, and cultural enrichment for individuals and communities throughout West Michigan. With campuses in both Lowell and Grand Rapids, the Center remains committed to helping people live more fully, more intentionally, and—thanks to these classes—a little more deliciously.

For more information or to register, visit lifeprocesscenter.org or call 616.897.7842.