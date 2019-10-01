MOD Pizza opening third location

The Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids will be home to the third MOD Pizza restaurant in West Michigan.

The grand opening is planned for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3563 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Festivities include free pizza for the first 52 customers and chances to win prizes, including free MOD Pizza for a year.

As part of its opening festivities, MOD Pizza also will host “Pay What You Want Day” from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 15. Customers can pay what they want for menu items, and all proceeds will go to the Grand Rapids Public Schools’ fine arts department.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, or TSFR, also has MOD Pizza locations in Kalamazoo and Walker.

“We’re excited about our second Grand Rapids restaurant and the opportunity to continue to expand our reach and give back to the community in a meaningful way while serving great pizza,” said Jake Schostak, MOD Pizza brand leader at TSFR.

The restaurant offers artisan-style, personal-sized pizzas and salads.

Customers can build their own pizzas and salads, choosing from 30 toppings, or they can order from a menu of MOD classics.

MOD also offers local draft beer and wine, as well as house-made milkshakes, lemonades and iced teas.

The restaurant will employ 30 people.

TSFR is a family-owned restaurant group with a portfolio of several dozen casual and fast-casual restaurants, including Applebee’s, Del Taco, MOD Pizza, Olga’s Kitchen and Wendy’s.

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by Scott Svenson and Ally Svenson.

The brand has more than 455 locations across 28 states and the U.K.

Photo via Facebook.com.