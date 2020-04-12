Michigan’s favorite Easter candy is Peeps

According to Google Trends data, Michiganders are craving Peeps this Easter.

From a basket filled with M&M’s, Chocolate Foil Eggs, Chocolate Bunnies, Peeps, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cadbury Eggs, Jellybeans and Robin Eggs, Michiganders would prefer Peeps, according to Seriously Smoked.

Peeps also were the favorite among six other states — Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, Florida and Alaska.

The map above is based on Google Trends data in the last 30 days, showing the Easter candy each state is most interested in.

The breakdown is as follows:

Easter M&M’s – 9 states

Chocolate Foil Eggs – 8 states

Chocolate Bunnies – 8 states

Peeps – 7 states

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs – 7 states

Cadbury Eggs – 5 states

Jellybeans – 4 states

Robin Eggs – 2 states