Mash Bash? No, Barrel Bash!

Did you know that a brewery and craft distiller located in West Michigan is the nation’s largest barrel-aged brewer? In fact, New Holland Brewery, with brew pubs in Holland, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek, has one of the longest running wood-aged beer programs in the United States.

“Barrel aging is at the heart of what we do at New Holland,” said New Holland head distiller Brad Kamphuis.

Its flagship brand, Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel Stout, is the #1 stout in the U.S. by volume. Most recently, its Dragon’s Milk Origin Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey was awarded “Best of Class– Whiskey” at the annual American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition and named “World’s Best Bourbon” by Forbes Magazine!

In celebration of these accolades, the brewer and craft distiller that’s been in business since 1997 will hold its sixth annual Barrel Bash, starting Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Origin Toasted Barrel Bourbon will debut when doors open on Saturday, November 18. A variety of vintage Dragon’s Milk stouts will also be on offer, including the highly anticipated release of the annual seasonal barrel-aged stout Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. A Barrel Bash-exclusive cocktail menu will feature barrel-aged items including rye whiskey, barrel-aged gin, and, of course, award-winning bourbon.

“This 10-day event is a celebration for the fans, and we are thrilled to showcase some of our favorite barrel-aged beers and spirits,” Kamphuis said. The annual “bash” serves as an example of the company’s role as an integral member of the artisan approach to brewing beer and distilling spirits: something New Holland says it takes seriously yet engages lightheartedly. The coming celebration of all things barrel-aged will take place at all three New Holland brewpubs and its tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven, where an abundance of premium craft beer and spirits that flow all year long will be on offer, plus new releases.

The Dragon’s Milk family of offerings available during Barrel Bash are:

Dragon’s Milk Nitro (draft exclusive)

2023 Dragon’s Milk Reserve Coconut (draft exclusive)

2023 Dragon’s Milk Reserve Mocha Mint (draft exclusive)

Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash 2021 (draft exclusive)

Various Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash vintage (draft exclusive, varies by location)

$20 Dragon’s Milk Reserve crowler special all 10 days!

New Holland Spirits’ “rare pour” (that means no bottle sales) bar menu will include:

Dragon’s Milk Origin Toasted Barrel – A, B, C, D (Spring 2023 release)

Dragon’s Milk Origin Honey Barrel (Summer 2023 release)

Zeppelin Bend Single Malt Whiskey – Rum Cask Aged (Fall 2022 release)

Zeppelin Bend Single Malt Whiskey – Sherry Cask Aged

Other special barrel aged products available as take-home/to-go items include:

Dragon’s Milk Reserve Mocha Mint 4-packs (very limited, so don’t sleep on this one!)

Vintage Triple Mash 12oz bottles (vintage varies by location – stay tuned for details!)

Various vintage Dragon’s Milk Reserve release 4-packs (varies by location)

Journey Series bottles

All of the above will flow until Barrel Bash until supplies run out. The annual Barrel Bash concludes on Sunday, November 26. Reservations are available at Resy.com.

For more information, follow New Holland on Instagram and Facebook or check out the website at NewHollandBrew.com.