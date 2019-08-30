Long Road is a finalist in 4 national polls on ‘best’ spirits

A Grand Rapids spirits maker is a contender to be the country’s “best” distillery in several categories.

Long Road Distillers has been nominated for four polls on spirits as part of the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by USA Today.

Long Road is in contention for the following titles: “Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery”; “Best Craft Gin Distillery”; “Best Craft Vodka Distillery”; and “Best Craft Brandy Distillery.”

A panel of American spirits experts selected 20 nominees in each category.

The winner in each category will be selected by a public vote online. People can vote once per day until Sept. 23. Winners will be announced on Oct. 4.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio with new, exciting spirits, it’s affirming to receive accolades and honors on a national and international scale,” said Kyle Van Strien, founder and co-owner, Long Road Distillers.

“We have a ton of respect for every nominee on each of these lists, as some have been leaders in our industry for years. To even have the chance to compete is a big deal for us.”

Photo via fb.com